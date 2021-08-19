Jason Blessing Sells 14,269 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 141,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,742. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

