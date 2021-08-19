Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brambles in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BXBLY opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

