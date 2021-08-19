Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Provident Financial plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FPLPY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FPLPY stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a current ratio of 17.52.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

