Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kohl’s in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.20) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after acquiring an additional 276,402 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

