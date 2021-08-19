Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 15,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.51. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Sypris Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

