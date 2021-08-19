JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,009. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. FMR LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $23,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

