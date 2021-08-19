JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $15,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $14,860.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $15,530.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $19,100.00.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after purchasing an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after acquiring an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.