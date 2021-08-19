Jetcoin (JET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $772,799.45

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $772,799.45 and approximately $998,001.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.62 or 0.00850422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00103948 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

