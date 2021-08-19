John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.27. 486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.14.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.