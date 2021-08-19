John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,775. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 360,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 345.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $713,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

