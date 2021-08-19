John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HPI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,775. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
