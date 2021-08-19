Joseph B. Kleine Sells 200,000 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $84.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

