JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lowered by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $153.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

