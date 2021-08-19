JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $71.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $55.48 on Monday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

