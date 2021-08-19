Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Increased to £121.40 by Analysts at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 9,370 ($122.42) to £121.40 ($158.61) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JET. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,316.50 ($121.72).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 6,697.90 ($87.51) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of £14.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.89. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,387.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

