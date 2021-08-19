K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.50.

KBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of TSE:KBL traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,989. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$26.25 and a 1-year high of C$47.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.