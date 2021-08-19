Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

SBUX stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 205,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,141. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

