Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.45. The company had a trading volume of 332,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

