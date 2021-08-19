Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

T traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.62. 924,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,710,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a PE ratio of -89.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

