Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 363 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,047. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

