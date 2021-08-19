KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $19.98

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $19.00. KE shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 121,894 shares.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Get KE alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion and a PE ratio of 47.67.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $74,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.