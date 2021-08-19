Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

