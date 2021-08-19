Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €48.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.29 ($42.69).

G1A opened at €38.30 ($45.06) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €39.73 ($46.74).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

