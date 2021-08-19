Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,506,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,161,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Shares of JBI opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $15.50.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.