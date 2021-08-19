Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 14,795 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

