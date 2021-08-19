Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.77 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.