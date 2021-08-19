Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 315,904 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 478,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 102,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 342,755 shares in the last quarter.

FNCL stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58.

