KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

