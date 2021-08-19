Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.80.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.69.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

