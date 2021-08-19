Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $168.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

