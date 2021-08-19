Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 675,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,062. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

