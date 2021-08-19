Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

