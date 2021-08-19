Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNTE. William Blair started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $784.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.42.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.