Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells $56,740.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,001 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kirby by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

