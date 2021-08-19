Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,704. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

