KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman Sells 1,976,398 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KNBE stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.