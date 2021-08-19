Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.24.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $55.55. 281,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.