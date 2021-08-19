Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Position Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

