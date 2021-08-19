Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues Earnings Results

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 13.07 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of 13.01 and a twelve month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts bought 4,950 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,182,011 shares of company stock valued at $99,041,245 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.39.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

