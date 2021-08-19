KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KPLUY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.