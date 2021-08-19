Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.93

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.93 and last traded at $72.04, with a volume of 5677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.09.

KHNGY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.69.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.