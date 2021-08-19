KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €70.40 ($82.82). KUKA Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €69.60 ($81.88), with a volume of 4,084 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -364.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

