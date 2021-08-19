Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Hits $2.79 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.79 billion and $459.79 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $328.97 or 0.00718895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00056147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00144938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00149127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,639.36 or 0.99736261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.76 or 0.00910756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.92 or 0.06544843 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.