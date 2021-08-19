L Reade Fahs Sells 18,367 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 452,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 109.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

