L Reade Fahs Sells 18,367 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00.
NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 452,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $55.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Vision by 181.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 109.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
