L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $231.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

