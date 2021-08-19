La-Z-Boy Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

La-Z-Boy has decreased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.99. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

