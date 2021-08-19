LABS Group Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.56 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00142317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00150936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,331.97 or 0.99776169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.57 or 0.00901548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.51 or 0.06726112 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

