Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Latham Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.