Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 917 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $54,011.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Saturday, August 14th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $1,092,258.81.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $620,225.76.

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76.

LSCC opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,349,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.