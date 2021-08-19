Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

LAUR opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after buying an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after buying an additional 396,698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,064,000 after buying an additional 5,580,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after buying an additional 387,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

