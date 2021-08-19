Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
LAUR opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after buying an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after buying an additional 396,698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,064,000 after buying an additional 5,580,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Laureate Education by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after buying an additional 387,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
