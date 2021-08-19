Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

